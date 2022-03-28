 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $339,900

Private home in the country yet close to everything! This expansive mid-century all brick ranch has it's own pond and creek with 4.5 acres of wooded privacy. The home features two large masonry wood fireplaces, hardwood floors throughout, an incredible den, recently renovated lower level rec room with bar and pool table, wood cabinetry, eat in kitchen, newer carpeting, newer stainless steel appliances including Electrolux washer and dryer on pedestals, newer mound system (2017), a large 2.5 car attached garage with newer door and smart garage door opener (2021) and extra large gutters and downspouts with screens installed in 2021. All with high speed internet and cable TV available and located in the Gifford School District.

