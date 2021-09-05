 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $339,000

GET IN WHILE YOU CAN!! This Home has been FULLY updated. All new flooring and Trim, New solid doors, and freshly painted throughout! The Garage was also just redone! New Epoxy flooring and paint! The backyard was completely re landscaped in 2020 and is fully fenced in!New Deck and FenceKitchen was remodeled in 2019Full bath upstairs fully remodeled 2018

