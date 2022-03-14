3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $334,900

Imagine a well maintained ranch on just shy of a half an acre with a fenced yard minutes from the interstate. Gifford school district. NO HOA fees or rules. Your DREAMS have come true. Must see ranch with vaulted ceilings in the living room with a gorgeous stone gas fireplace. Nicely laid out kitchen with plenty of counter space and spacious pantry. Master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath. Two other nice sized bedrooms. Basement is partially finished with a workout room and family space. New lighting and newer carpet in bedrooms is a bonus. Large deck to entertain or just enjoy your private back yard. Additional shed in backyard. Includes nest thermostat. Come take a look.