3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $328,977

Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath STONE ranch in the heart of Caledonia sitting on just over 1 ACRE of land!Enjoy the brand new deck that overlooks the massive yard, as well as a covered side porch to enjoy those awesome storms in summer! Highlights to this property include Breakfast bar, quartz counters, new stainless appliances, hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, master suite, and a huge basement ready for finishing touches!Come and see this one before its gone!