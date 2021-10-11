3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $310,000

Well loved & maintained for 45 years by one family, this home is set on nearly a HALF ACRE on a tree-lined country road. Outside you'll love the huge yard & the additional 24 x 24 INSULATED GARAGE w/it's own 200 amp electrical service & 6'' concrete floor in the back yard. You will appreciate the covered & open patio areas plus extra cement areas for your additional vehicles & toys & the 10 x 8 shed for all your yard tools. Inside you'll find 2 living areas w/an L-shaped liv/din combo & family room w/natural fireplace. 3 good sized bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen. New windows 2015 & new c/a 2015. COME ENJOY THE COUNTRY, w/o giving up the the CITY CONVENIENCES - parks, stores, restaurants & shopping. Minutes to one of the finest K-8 schools in the district - Gifford School.