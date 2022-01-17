 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $305,000

This beautiful, one owner, ranch home is nestled in a quiet residential cul de sac.The first floor features a large family/dining area with a natural fireplace, two sets of patio doors leading to the deck on the West and North side of the home, a large eat in kitchen, laundry room, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The clean basement is an open canvas to suit the needs of the new owners.

