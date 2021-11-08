3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $289,000

Well loved & maintained for many years by one family, this home is set on nearly a HALF ACRE on a tree-lined country road. Outside you'll love the huge yard & the additional 24 x 24 INSULATED GARAGE w/it's own 200 amp electrical service, drywalled, 6'' concrete floor w/a concrete slab behind the garage. Enjoy the covered & open patio areas plus extra cement areas for your addl' vehicles & toys & the 10 x 8 shed for all your yard tools. Inside is 2 living areas w/an L-shaped liv/din combo & family room w/natural FP. 3 good sized bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen. New windows 2015 & new central air 2015 & industrial water heater 2016. COME ENJOY THE COUNTRY, w/o giving up the the CITY CONVENIENCES. Close to one of the finest K-8 schools in the district - GIFFORD SCHOOL & FRANKSVILLE SOCCER PAR