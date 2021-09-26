3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $285,000

What a unique property! Here is your chance to buy the perfect size ranch home on one acre!! Yes, you read that right, 1 acre with mature trees and privacy. All the room to run and play with those you love and no pesky subdivision rules to abide by. Enjoy many recent updates including; New furnace and A/C, FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY, fenced area for ''Fido'', mostly all NEW windows, new exterior doors, new patio door, updated full bath with walk in shower, granite kitchen counters!! The list goes on but you will need to see this home for yourself to appreciate it.