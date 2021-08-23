3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $284,900

THE SPACE IN THIS CALEDONIA RANCH IS AMAZING!! LIGHT AND AIRY SITTING ON A DYNAMITE HALF ACRE LOT JUST BLOCKS FROM THE LAKE. Features: HUGE living room with gas brick fireplace, nice kitchen with plenty of cabinets and room for the entire family to sit around the table and have a nice meal. A lot of newer windows, newer roof and newer sump pump. First floor laundry with nice size laundry room. The storage in this home is awesome! DYNAMITE yard, aprox half acre fenced in yard with farmers field behind. Plenty of room for pool, trampoline, and firepit. So so nice. Basement has so much potential for future rec room and bathroom if you wish. Home warranty included!! Love this house!