3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $269,999

Welcome home to this beautiful Northside Subdivision! This 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch is tucked away in Pioneer Trails, and boasts many updates through out the whole house. You will enjoy the split level Ranch being able to have that privacy in your own master bedroom with your own Ensuite !Basement is nice and wide opened and is ready for your finishing ideas to make this one over the top!All the appliances are included and the kitchen appliances were all just updated, and would make this the icing on the cake to MOVE IN READY! Come and see it before its snatched up!