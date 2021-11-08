3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $269,900

First time ever offered! give yourself an early Christmas present! Meticulously maintained home on a 1.25 acre parklike country lot. Concrete patio overlooks the private backyard! Sunny southern living room, super kitchen with dining area, 3 generous bedrooms and 1.5 baths! Has beautiful hardwood flooring under living room, bedrooms and bedroom hallway carpets. Basement has a workshop for the hobbiest. Shingles approx. 10 years old. Nearly maintenance exterior aluminum siding and trim. Recently replaced concrete driveway. This is truly one those ''ready to move in'' properties.