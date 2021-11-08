 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $269,900

3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $269,900

3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $269,900

First time ever offered! give yourself an early Christmas present! Meticulously maintained home on a 1.25 acre parklike country lot. Concrete patio overlooks the private backyard! Sunny southern living room, super kitchen with dining area, 3 generous bedrooms and 1.5 baths! Has beautiful hardwood flooring under living room, bedrooms and bedroom hallway carpets. Basement has a workshop for the hobbiest. Shingles approx. 10 years old. Nearly maintenance exterior aluminum siding and trim. Recently replaced concrete driveway. This is truly one those ''ready to move in'' properties.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News