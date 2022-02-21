 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $219,900

Great 3BR 1BA ranch home with many major updates. Two blocks from Cliffside park and views of Lake Michigan. Eat it kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Full bath updates include flooring, vanity, and lighting. Updated windows throughout the home. Brand new roof, AC, and plumbing. Newly finished basement features rec room, home office/den/BR, new windows, new sump pump, and radon mitigation system. Nice sized back yard with separate fenced in dog run. Large 2 car garage. Schedule your showing today!

