Well maintained 3 bedroom home within blocks of Lake Michigan. Easy commute to Milwaukee. This home features large eat in kitchen with all appliances and tile flooring, Garden window overlooking gorgeous back yard. 3 good size bedrooms PLUS an office area downstairs. Basement is easy for you to finish and has laundry room and office/flex space room already there for you. Huge 2.5 car garage and separate garden shed. The back yard is fully fence and has patio and beautiful pergola, perfect for entertaining or just sitting outside with the kids or pets. Quiet north side neighborhood within walking distance of beautiful Cliffside Park and Lake Michigan. NOTE: CLOSING MUST BE AFTER JUNE 1, 2022
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $200,000
On Wednesday, the Racine Police Department reported that it was contacted by law enforcement in Jacksonville, Florida, who had found "a subject matching the description of Peter Lui" who was "located deceased by means of a self-inflicted gunshot wound."
Rittenhouse winning a libel suit against anyone, from a news outlet to Joe Biden to Whoopi Goldberg, would be “really, really hard,” says Robert Drechsel, a UW professor emeritus and expert in First Amendment law. Here's why...
The owners of a 112-acre farm in western Racine County have sold the property to a developer who hopes to showcase the natural beauty of the Village of Rochester in a new residential development for 38 homes.
A life full of love, and a courageous walk across the stage
Union Grove plans to introduce the region's newest outdoor beer garden this summer, and officials have found their vendor in the company that operates the popular and successful Franksville Craft Beer Garden in nearby Caledonia.
Caledonia gives final green light for Racine County's new juvenile detention center to be built next to airport
The final municipal approval has been given after years of planning and consternation.
The deceased has been identified as Driver/Operator Christopher Lalor.
Same pancakes. Same sausage. Different weekend. Different location.
Volunteers with the American Red Cross report they are assisting displaced. residents
UPDATE: Kenosha's city administrator says he went to Gableman deposition but was not asked any questions
Former Wis. Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has called for the mayors of Racine, Madison and Green Bay to be jailed for refusing to comply with his subpoenas, which were signed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.