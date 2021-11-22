Diamond in the rough. With some time and a little money this could be an affordable way to be able to live in Franksville. Estate property being sold ''as-is''. Seller will not do any repairs and will not pay for home inspection, well inspection or water test. Needs flooring in living room and hallway. Wood floors in bedrooms. The half bath had a leak that damaged a portion of the finished basement. Unsure if leak has been repaired. Some electrical issues in half bath and southwest bedroom. Buyer to rely on own inspections. Room sizes estimated.
3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $169,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Is it legal for 17-year-olds to walk around with AR-15s? Apparently so.
The teenager has been identified as Anthony E. Smith Jr., of the 1000 block of Blaine Avenue.
Acquitted does not mean innocent. A judge took into consideration allegations that a Racine man killed another in her sentencing last month, even though a jury found the man not guilty of the killing.
A red SUV sped through a Christmas parade Sunday evening in Waukesha. Multiple people died and more than 20, including children, were injured.
The jury is seated. Opening remarks have been made. Here's what's been laid out so far in the courtroom...
A "warning shot" fired by Joshua Ziminski, of Caledonia, the defense is arguing, would have made Kyle Rittenhouse feel more like he was under attack — aiding the defense's claims that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he killed Joseph Rosenbaum, who is identified as an "associate" of the Ziminskis.
Khalil Buckley, 24, was convicted on Thursday of first-degree intentional homicide in the Oct. 17, 2020 shooting death of Marcus Caldwell.
STURTEVANT — Local leaders gathered Tuesday at Renaissance Business Park, located south of Highway 20 and two miles east of Interstate 94, to …
The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday filed multiple charges against five men for their roles in an Oct. 16 shooting incident in Kenosha.
STURTEVANT — A Racine man allegedly stole a gun and a $13,000 ring in car thefts.