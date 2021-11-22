3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $169,900

Diamond in the rough. With some time and a little money this could be an affordable way to be able to live in Franksville. Estate property being sold ''as-is''. Seller will not do any repairs and will not pay for home inspection, well inspection or water test. Needs flooring in living room and hallway. Wood floors in bedrooms. The half bath had a leak that damaged a portion of the finished basement. Unsure if leak has been repaired. Some electrical issues in half bath and southwest bedroom. Buyer to rely on own inspections. Room sizes estimated.