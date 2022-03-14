3 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $159,900

Northside 3 bedroom ranch features smart floor plan, formal LR/DR. Family Room with NFP, wood floors in bedrooms, (2) bathrooms on main floor. Newer roof, AC and fenced yard.
In under four minutes, Gableman, the leader of the taxpayer-funded probe of Wisconsin's 2020 election that Joe Biden won, and the Fox News host shared multiple inaccuracies and unsubstantiated claims about Wisconsin elections.
Two kids are in custody after one allegedly discharged a firearm in a bathroom at Jerstad-Agerholm Elementary School.
More details about the tragic life and death of the woman who had been Racine County's Jane Doe for two decades are coming up in court, as the sons of her alleged killer are testifying in court.
It's the start of something new for Liamani Segura.
Gov. Tony Evers delivers a $20 million check to Racine to help build the new Racine Community Health Center, using federal COVID-19 stimulus funds to jumpstart a facility aimed at improving health care for low-income Racine families.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly rammed into a car multiple times, and later was found drunk in a yard with his pants down to his ankles.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of biting a minor’s cheek and trying to break his arms.
After Uncle Harry's ice cream stand in Waterford accused its contractor of mishandling an expansion project, the contractor is countersuing and trying to place a lien on the well-known business property.
An alleged drug dealer with a warrant out for his arrest nearly collided with another vehicle during police chase, according to police, before being taken into custody.
"Rather than relying on GoFundMe pages, tenants with renter’s insurance could have an insurance company addressing their loss and needs," said Racine Fire Capt. Craig Ford.
