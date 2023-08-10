WILMOT — The Kenosha County Fair opens Wednesday, Aug. 16, for five days of animal shows, hay bale tossing, the always popular pie auction and entertainment at the grandstand.

The AG Olympics on Wednesday is free for everyone to try. The contest starts at 6:30 p.m. and includes contests like bobbing for apples, wheelbarrow races, pig herding and a tire flip competition.

Two-person teams compete in four age categories, starting at age 8 and up to adults.

Registration is 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. in the Sale and Show Arena.

A special attraction this year is the Big Hat Rodeo on Friday night. The gates open at 6 p.m.; the rodeo starts at 7 p.m. at the grandstand.

The rodeo features bull riding, bareback riding and barrel racing.

An annual favorite is the Saturday night Pie Auction, with participants bidding for desserts, quilts, wood carvings and “amazing baskets of goodies” that are all up for auction. Proceeds go to the fair’s Building Fund.

Here’s the scoop on this year’s fair:

When: Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 16-20. The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight Wednesday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot

Admission: $10 for adults (12 and older); $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and military/veterans with ID; $5 for youths (ages 7-11). Children 6 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free; a reserved parking season pass is $15. Note: A season pass is $35 for adults and $12 for youths.

Details: The Kenosha County Fair celebrates its 102nd year. The theme is “Barnyard Mardi Gras.” The fair features animal exhibits, vendors, antique farm machinery and plenty of entertainment. Popular events each year include the Children’s Costume Parade (at 10:30 a.m. Friday, for kids age 14 and younger) and the Pie Auction (7 p.m. Saturday).

Contests: Pedal Tractor Pull (Thursday and Friday), Fairest of the Fair (crowning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday) and the Hay Bale Throwing Contest (6:30 p.m. Friday). There’s also a Home Brew competition for amateur beer and wine makers.

Entertainment: Free entertainment each day includes the Milwaukee Flyers acrobats, Ninja Experience show, pig and duck races, the Discovery Barnyard petting zoo, Nick’s Kid Show, Chainsaw Carver Dave Watson and the Barnyard Adventure Show.

Creekside Stage: Free music acts include:

Wednesday:

WIIL Rocks the Stage, hosted by WIIL Rock 95 radio station, starting at 5 p.m. Bands include Ron’s Supper Club (5:45-6:15 p.m.), American Hitmen (6:45-7:15 p.m.), The Black Moods (7:45-8:30 p.m.) and Royal Bliss (9-10:30 p.m.)

Thursday:

The bluegrass harmonies of Flat Creek Highway at 2 p.m. and The Kelly Daniels Band (“a ‘90s country show with a rock band feel”) at 7:45 p.m.

Friday:

Classic rockers Conviction at 2 p.m. and the “all-star ladies of country” band Sugar highway at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday: Aidan J. Music, an 11-year-old, award-winning banjo player and singer, at 10 a.m.; the acoustic duo Justus at noon and

popular Top 40 country band Bella Cain at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday:

the Doo Wop Jukebox at noon and the classic rock group Class of ‘62 at 3:30 p.m., closing out the fair. Class of ‘62 is celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary and invited all past band members to come up on stage and join them at the fair.

Rides: The carnival is always a big hit, with wristband specials. All tickets and wristbands can be purchased in the carnival area during the fair.

Grandstand schedule: Wednesday and Saturday: Racing; Thursday: Antique Tractor Parade at 5 p.m. and Truck and tractor pulls and a Combine Derby at 6 p.m.; Friday: Big Hat Rodeo at 7 p.m. ($10 fee for ages 12 and older) followed by fireworks; Saturday: Racing (IRA Outlaw Spring Series); Sunday: Demolition Derby at 1 p.m., for everything from garden tractors to full-size trucks.