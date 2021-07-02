 Skip to main content
2020 Best of Racine County Winners
2020 Best of Racine County Winners

Best Italian Restaurant and Pizza: Wells Brothers Restaurant, 2148 Mead St.

Best Lunch and Sandwich/Burger: Kewpee Sandwich Shop, 520 Wisconsin Ave.

Best Food Truck: Taqueria Arandas Food Truck, 1501 Prospect St.

Best Wings: Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave.

Best of the West restaurant: TinCAN Roadhouse, 20715 Durand Ave.

Best Happy Hour and Margarita: Jose’s Blue Sombrero, 6430 Washington Ave.

Best New Business: Dunk’s Public House, 3207 Washington Ave.

Best Beer List: Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave.

Best of the West Pizza: Napoli Pizza & Pasta, 1114 Main St.

Best Vegetarian/Vegan: Blue Bear, 2920 Taylor Ave.

Best Bloody Mary: Pepi’s Pub and Grill, 618 Sixth St.

Best Real Estate Office: Shorewest Realtors, 1557 S. Green Bay Road

Best Nail Salon: Polished Beauty Bar, 6012 Washington Ave., Suite B

Best Bowling Center: Castle Lanes, 5615 Castle Court

Best Dermatology Professional: Kirsten Antonneau, Forefront Dermatology, 1300 S. Green Bay Road, Suite 100

Best Senior Community: Ridgewood Care Center, 3205 Wood Road

Best Attorney: Patrick Cafferty, Cafferty Law Office, 840 Lake Ave., Suite 300

Best Fitness Center: Razor Sharp Fitness, 7300 Washington Ave.

Best Jewelry Store: Rasmussen Diamonds, 6220 Washington Ave.

Best Plumber: Building Waters Inc., 2101 Lathrop Ave.

Best Travel Agency: LaMacchia Travel, 618 55th St., Kenosha (also serves Racine County)

Best Chiropractor: Chiropractic Care Center Racine, 6218 Washington Ave., Suite A

Best Car Wash/Detail: Rocket Wash, 4733 Spring St.

Best Exterminator: Critter Gitters, Inc., 2816 5 ½ Mile Road

Best Spa: Carpe Diem Skincare by Kristine, 209 W. Main St., Suite A

Best Non-Chain Clothing Store and Place to Find Unique Gifts: Dimple’s, 416 Main St.

Best Hearing Center: Beltone Hearing Center, 5200 Washington Ave., Suite 102

Best Band/Musician: Liamani Segura

Best Medical Doctor: Dr. Robert Gullberg, Ascension All Saints Hospital — Spring Street Campus, 3801 Spring St.

Hair Salon: Salon Gloss, 6800 Washington Ave., Suite D2

Best Auto Dealership-New Vehicle: Frank Boucher Chevrolet Cadillac of Racine, 8600 Washington Ave.

Best Liquor/Wine Store: Timer’s Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave.

Best Sports Bar: Scores Sports Bar & Grill, 4915 Washington Ave.

Best Pet Pampering: The Woof Dog Daycare and Boarding, 5326 Durand Ave.

Best CBD Store: Your CBD Store, 4900 Spring St.

Best Daycare: Little Saints Child Care, 4021 Spring St.

Best Veterinary Clinic: Magnolia Springs Veterinary Center, 3011 90th St.

Best Free Entertainment: First Fridays, 240 Main St.

Best of the West Local Store 2020: Gooseberries Fresh Food Market, 690 W. State St.

Best Auto Dealership-Used Vehicle: D’Acquisto Motors, 1202 Lathrop Ave.

Best of the West Cafe/Coffee Shop: Country Rose Bakery & Cafe, 19319 Washington Ave.

Best Instructor/Personal Trainer: Anton Graham, Flex Fitness Center, 2400 Rapids Drive

Best Financial Planning: Edward Jones

Best Butcher Shop: Danny’s Meats & Catering, 1317 Four Mile Road

Best Dentist: Aaron Cruthers, Racine Dental Group, 1101 S. Airline Road

Best Painter: Revival Painting, 1807 Coach House Court

Best Fish Fry: Joey’s West, 9825 Kraut Road

Best Place to Take Kids: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Best Breakfast/Brunch: Meli Cafe Pancake House & Restaurant, 1158 Prairie Drive

Best Asian Restaurant: Main Moon II, 4915 Washington Ave.

Best Mexican Restaurant: Javier’s Cuisine, 2011 Lathrop Ave.

Best Flower Shop: Miller’s Flowers, 219 Sixth St.

Best Cleaning Service: Busy Bee Complete Carpet Care, 312 S. Summerset Drive

Best Heating and Cooling (HVAC): First Call Heating & Cooling Inc., 4603 Durand Ave.

Best Tattoo Parlor: Ink Era Tattoo, 900 State St.

Best Golf Course: Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave.

Best Car Repair Shop: AC Auto Repair, 2819 S. Memorial Drive

Best Cheese Curds and Best Ice Cream/Frozen Treats: Culver’s, 5801 21st St.

Best Live Music and Best of the West Bar and Best Entertainment/Live Music: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave.

Best Landscaper and Garden Center: Milaeger’s, 4838 Douglas Ave.

Best Hair Salon and Stylist/Barber: Salon Gloss and Sophie Aslanidis, 6800 Washington Ave., Suite D2

Best Contractor: (TIED) Top Notch Contracting & Remodeling, 1510 Yout St., and Affordable Tree Care, 3201 Highway H

Best Restaurant: Olde Madrid, 418 Sixth St.

Best Eye Care: Vision Clinic / Dr. Savin & Associates, 1421 Washington Ave.

Best Doughnut and Kringle: O&H Danish Bakery, 5910 Washington Ave.

Best Cafe/Coffee Shop: Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse, 2825 4½ Mile Road

Best Neighborhood Hardware: Kortendick Ace Hardware, 3806 Douglas Ave.

