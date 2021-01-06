2 Wis. Republicans vote against election certification following storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters

WASHINGTON — After the storming of the Capitol shook potentially more than a dozen Republicans from voting against certifying election results in Arizona, two Wisconsin Congressmen still voted to stall the counting of electoral ballots.

They were Scott Fitzgerald, the former Wisconsin Senate majority leader who just this week joined Congress, and Rep. Tom Tiffany.

Even Johnson, long one of Donald Trump's most ardent supporters and a proponent of the effort led by Ted Cruz to have a 10-day investigation of election results in a few key swing states Joe Biden won, appeared to have changed his mind about voting against election certification after the Capitol was breached.

Johnson did not speak on the Senate floor regarding election certification, but publicly released the statements he had planned to make. "I refuse to dismiss the legitimate concerns of tens of millions of Americans who have lost faith in our institutions and the fairness of our electoral process," the statement said. He had previously backtracked on a plan to object to Wisconsin's election results, but had indicated he would object to results in other key states.