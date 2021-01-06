 Skip to main content
2 Wis. Republicans vote against election certification following storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters
WASHINGTON — After the storming of the Capitol shook potentially more than a dozen Republicans from voting against certifying election results in Arizona, two Wisconsin Congressmen still voted to stall the counting of electoral ballots.

They were Scott Fitzgerald, the former Wisconsin Senate majority leader who just this week joined Congress, and Rep. Tom Tiffany.

Even Johnson, long one of Donald Trump's most ardent supporters and a proponent of the effort led by Ted Cruz to have a 10-day investigation of election results in a few key swing states Joe Biden won, appeared to have changed his mind about voting against election certification after the Capitol was breached.

Johnson did not speak on the Senate floor regarding election certification, but publicly released the statements he had planned to make. "I refuse to dismiss the legitimate concerns of tens of millions of Americans who have lost faith in our institutions and the fairness of our electoral process," the statement said. He had previously backtracked on a plan to object to Wisconsin's election results, but had indicated he would object to results in other key states.

Although there remains no presented evidence of any actual mass election fraud that took place, Johnson had planned to say that "Those who have lost confidence are not crazy. They are patriots who dearly love America," echoing statements made by Trump, who told those in the mob "We love you" even after one woman was shot and some of his supporters had fought with police.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Green Bay Republican, had pressured Trump to tell the insurrectionists to stand down hours before the president actually did so. He, along with Racine County's representative in Congress, Rep. Bryan Steil, and Rep. Glenn Grothman of Fond du Lac, voted to continue with election certification as normal.

No Democrats in Congress and the Senate voted not to certify Arizona's election. 

In total, 121 House Republicans and six Senate Republicans voted to have the official counting of Airzona's electoral votes paused after 10 p.m. Eastern Time Wednesday. Prior estimates had said as many as 140 Republican Congressmen, still far short of a majority, had planned to vote against election certification.

Other votes regarding other states' elections could still be coming Wednesday night or in the early hours of Thursday. Seven senators, Johnson not being among them, voted against the counting of Pennsylvania's electoral votes.

Among the primary ostensible reasons Trump supporters invaded the Capitol building Wednesday was to "Stop the vote!" with several of the insurrectionists filmed exiting the Capitol were heard cheering "We stopped the vote!" despite "the vote" taking place hours later regardless.

