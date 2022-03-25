 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 girls arrested, accused of abducting Milwaukee baby

MILWAUKEE — Two girls are under arrest in the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert this week, police said Thursday.

The Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement that a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl are suspected of taking the three-month-old baby identified as Anthony Crudup Jr.

The child's mother called police about 2 a.m. Wednesday to report the child's disappearance. She said a number of people were at her home when she fell asleep and when she woke up they and the baby were gone.

An Amber Alert was issued to publicize the infant's disappearance.

Police searched the neighborhood and an investigation led them to a residence blocks away where the baby was found unharmed about 1 p.m.

Authorities said three Milwaukee men, 19, 33 and 56, were arrested on unrelated charges.

