Sturtevant Ranch w/tree-lined lot in Loumos Heights Subdivision! This newer construction home offers an open floor plan w/sleek finishes. The spacious Kitchen with oversized island boasts quartz countertops, tile back splash & SS appliances. Dining area has patio doors that lead to private balcony. Spacious Master BR features a tray ceiling & ensuite w/WIC. The Den makes a perfect flex room & could be used as a 3rd BR. An addt'l Bedroom, Bathroom & Laundry complete the main level. The expansive, open Basement w/look-out windows is plumbed for a Bath & offers tons of finishing potential! This home is situated on a cul-de-sac in desirable neighborhood close to schools & parks. City amenities are minutes away & easy access to Interstate for commuters! Call today for your private showing!