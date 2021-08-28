 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $293,900

2 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $293,900

2 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $293,900

Beautiful new construction ranch home currently in progress in St. Bonaventure subdivision in Sturtevant. The Primrose plan is a 2 bed, 2 bath and 2 car garage home. Open concept great room, kitchen and dinette. Maple kitchen cabinets with soft close drawers. Master suite features en suite bath with double sinks and walk in closet. Kohler Sterling fixtures and granite countertops throughout.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News