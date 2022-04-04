 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Somers - $205,000

2 Bedrooms located in Somers. .45 Acre Hardwood Floors in Living Room with knotty pine walls and Natural Fieldstone Fireplace.Bathroom on a Jetted Tub and Dual Sinks.Lots of built in storage in basement. Patio doors to spacious wood deck.Detached garage has dual over head doors for easy access to back yard.

