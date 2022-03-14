2 Bedroom Home in Somers - $199,900

Vision, potential & location is not to be missed! Opportunity knocks steps away from Lake Michigan with incredible lake views and no shoreline issues. Feeling inspired? This almost completely gutted house is an investor's dream. Great bones exposed and ready for a modern makeover. Rehab any way you would like and make this your lake house retreat or Airbnb. Located in the Village of Somers with lower taxes and municipal water and sewer. Close to many parks & golf courses! Near Carthage College/UW Parkside! Student housing! Great curb appeal w/ brick exterior, deck, driveway and 2 car garage. Some original wood floors inside. Cash sale, needs total renovation. Property is being sold AS IS with no seller concessions. No children during showings due to safety concerns