 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $99,919

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $99,919

LARGE LIVING ROOM IS JOINED WITH DINING ROOM AND A CONVENIENT WINDOW PASS-THROUGH TO THE ROOMY KITCHEN LENDS THIS HOME PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. THE FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY ROOM AND HALF BATH ARE HANDY. THE MASTER BEDROOM'S WALK-IN CLOSET IS ALMOST ANOTHER ROOM, THE FULL BATH HAS A READY STORAGE ROOM. ENJOY THE DOUBLE LOT FOR ALL OCCATIONS.STEEL ROOF 2011, RUBBER ROOF 2021.A REMARKABLE FIND ON TODAY'S MARKET.

View More

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News