2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $99,919

LARGE LIVING ROOM IS JOINED WITH DINING ROOM AND A CONVENIENT WINDOW PASS-THROUGH TO THE ROOMY KITCHEN LENDS THIS HOME PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. THE FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY ROOM AND HALF BATH ARE HANDY. THE MASTER BEDROOM'S WALK-IN CLOSET IS ALMOST ANOTHER ROOM, THE FULL BATH HAS A READY STORAGE ROOM. ENJOY THE DOUBLE LOT FOR ALL OCCATIONS.STEEL ROOF 2011, RUBBER ROOF 2021.A REMARKABLE FIND ON TODAY'S MARKET.