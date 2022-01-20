Great starter home!!! This home features a large eat in kitchen with like new cabinets, perfect for entertaining or enjoying family dinners. The large back yard is ready to host your spring/summer outdoor gatherings. All that is missing is your personal touches.
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $98,000
