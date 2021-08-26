 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $95,000

If you can't see yourself in a condo just yet and enjoy working in the yard. This stairless brick ranch home should be yours. Freshly painted throughout. Just waiting for your personal touch.A new roof this July The furnace installed this July. The hot water heater was installed Oct 2020. Appliances are included. Don't wait priced at $105,000 it won't last

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News