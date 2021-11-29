CUTE, COZY and COMFORTABLE describes your quaint new home. New laminate flooring throughout, updated bathroom and kitchen, first floor laundry, oversized lot, all nestled in a peaceful and inviting neighborhood. You can be in this home well before Christmas. Call today, see it today...
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $94,900
-
- Updated
