 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $94,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $94,900

CUTE, COZY and COMFORTABLE describes your quaint new home. New laminate flooring throughout, updated bathroom and kitchen, first floor laundry, oversized lot, all nestled in a peaceful and inviting neighborhood. You can be in this home well before Christmas. Call today, see it today...

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News