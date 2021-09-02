2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $90,000

Adorable & Affordable well maintained 2-bedroom ranch is looking for a new owner. This home has been loved for years, all it needs is your cosmetic updates to make it your own. As you approach you'll be welcomed by a large front porch. The living & dining room are open concept perfect for entertaining or spreading out. The kitchen was custom designed with quality cabinets. The home has large windows that flood the home with natural light. Two oversized bedrooms with loads of closet space & a spacious bath complete the main floor. Full basement used for storage & laundry. Out back is a fully fenced yard with a shed for your storage needs. Adjacent to Red Apple School & blocks from Lake Michigan & North Beach this home is priced right & ready for a new adventure!