Ranch-style 2 bedroom no step house in a charming neighborhood with a large front yard. This house features: gorgeous wood grain floors, freshly painted walls, newly remodeled shower and tub with glass block window, new blinds, ample closet space, kitchen with old fashioned sink, large dining area, large fenced-in front yard, and long driveway, Utility room with washer and dryer is on the first floor. Enjoy your large fenced yard,
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $89,900
