This two bedroom in good condition is an excellent opportunity for an investor or first time home buyer. Per the seller; the furnace is 2 years old, the roof is 3 years old, the windows are 3 years old, and the siding is 4 years old. Being sold AS IS.
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $60,000
