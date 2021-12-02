2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $57,000

Nice SF House . Ready to be occupied . Some updates include newer flooring, fresh coat of paint , some newer doors and other. Why not take advantage of a very low monthly mortgage payment when renting in today's market is very high. This house has a nice fenced in yard, It sits on a corner lot with a cute deck in the back to sit and enjoy a cookout. You can't miss the convenience of owning your own home with ample parking space for your vehicles. Come see it before it goes!Vacant. Easy to show!