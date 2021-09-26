 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $40,000

2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $40,000

2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $40,000

CASH OFFERS ONLY!! A REHABBER/INVESTOR'S DREAM! The 2021 city Assessment was $98K. Internet sites such as Redfin, Zillow & Realtor.com suggest the value COULD be anywhere from $126,800 to $155,300. A GREAT LOCATION right on Main St between High St & the Zoo. 2 Blocks from North Beach & about 6 Blocks from Downtown. HW Floors on 1st Floor. 11 ft ceilings. Amazing oversized 24 x 20 Newer Detached Garage with 10 Ft Door for your larger vehicle. Offers presented as received. Allow Binding acceptance thru 9/28th. Seller reserves the right to accept an offer previous to this date. This is NOT A FORECLOSURE OR SHORT SALE! We can close in just a couple of days. Enjoy minimal paperwork writing the offer w/o the hassle of bank & government forms with ''red tape''! SOLD in 'AS IS CONDITION'!

