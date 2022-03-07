2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $239,900

Captivating & Detailed to Perfection! This 2 BR Ranch is move-in ready & just down the the street from Ascension Hospital! Forget you are in the City when you relax in the Family Room that is almost like a Heated Sunroom with ''Faux'' FP & ''Wall of Windows'' overlooking a Picturesque Xtra Deep Fenced Yard, Lucious Landscaping, Birds, Flowering Trees & 3 Raised Gardens.The Master BR is a complete surprise as the ceiling was lifted creating a Tray Ceiling, Unique Lighting & Skylites! You will be greeted by Glistening HW Floors from the LR extending into both BRs. Enjoy an Updated Bath & ''Oh-So-Sweet Kitchen w/Custom Cabnets, Ceramic Tile Flrs, & Dinette that catches the morning sun. Garage is heated! Enjoy a Finished Rec Rm w/new drop ceiling & 1/2 Bath. Leaded Glass on Front Door & Garage