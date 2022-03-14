2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $230,000

Almost NEW construction! Fully handicap/ADA accessible two bedroom home that was custom built in 2013. Open concept, STAIR-LESS RANCH features a vaulted ceiling the living room, main floor laundry, wide hall ways, zero entry exterior doors and roll in ceramic tile shower. The second bedroom was designed as a live in mother-in-law suite with a full kitchenette. If you do not need the handicap accessible house this is still an amazing modern home. 21'x21' attached two car garage. Everything has been professionally cleaned and painted making this home show better than ever! This home does NOT have a basement of any kind. Come see it for yourself!