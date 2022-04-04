2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $210,000

This is home! Open concept mid-century modern architecturally designed ranch home that also includes an adjacent 90x95 lot. Originally a 3-bedroom home, the 3rd bedroom is now a formal dining room easily convertible back to a bedroom. Built in 1956, this one-owner home has been left mainly unchanged for decades, though its decor is fresh and fabulous with custom professional window treatments throughout. Also features wood blinds, bay window, and an eat-in kitchen. Lower level boasts a rec room, office with closet, hobby area and a second full bath with large shower. Beautiful setting with mature trees and a 1.5 car garage. Enjoy a generous sized brick patio for those cookouts and gatherings. A large green space just across the street adds to the value of this offering. See it today.