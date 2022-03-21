The work has been done - MOVE RIGHT IN! Kitchen and bathrooms have been redone. New cabinets and new appliances in the eat in kitchen. The living room has a beautiful large bay window and a natural gas fireplace. 2 good sized bedrooms with natural wood floors. 3rd room is a great playroom, office or gaming room. New windows except large bay window. Lower level is wide open and awaits your plans to finish. Nice yard. Garage has a closed side patio. Within walking distance to restaurants, schools, shopping, gym, pharmacy and Lake Michigan. Also the Racine Zoo is close.
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The man who also lived at the residence, for whom the suspect was hired to take care of, was not identified in a criminal complaint and there was no indication he was involved in drug dealing.
"Football was very special to him," one of his former coaches said. “It was an escape for him."
Twin Disc has sold the facility it has occupied for a century, at 1328 Racine St. The corporate headquarters was sold for $3.25 million.
Two houses were reported shot on Racine's north side Monday night.
RACINE — A Racine teenager allegedly assaulted a student at Horlick High School because they stepped on his shoes.
The city is landlocked. There's no new land to get. And most of the land within the city is already built on, or needs millions in investment to build on.
BURLINGTON — A West Allis man has been accused of shoving a woman’s head in a toilet and giving her a “deathly swirly.”
Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder had been known as Racine County's Jane Doe from 1999-2019. Now, the woman accused of killing her has faced a jury and is headed to prison.
An established developer wanted to invest millions in new construction in the City of Racine, and create who knows how many new jobs in the process. The city said no, with staff indicating they’re waiting for something better.
Racine teenager facing felony charges for allegedly causing $8,000 worth of damage to rental property
A Racine teenager allegedly was involved in causing $8,000 worth of damage to a rental property last year. He made his first appearance in court Monday.