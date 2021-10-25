2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $178,000

Totally remodeled brick ranch in convenient southside neighborhood.Updates/improvements include: all new windows, new lvp floor in LR and kitchen + refinished hardwood floors in bedrooms...New eat-in kitchen includes white cabinets w/soft close doors, granite counters, new stainless appliances, new undermount sink, disposer and faucet...new bathroom w/double vanity, quartz counters, new ceramic tile...new back door and storm w/new hardware and locks... new lighting...all new interior doors and hardware...new electrical, switches and outlets...new gutters/downspouts...professional painted interior, exterior trim and garage exterior...2.5 car garage w/new roof, gdo with access pad...Newer roof and furnace...partially fenced yard. Big, well-lit basement includes hobby room/office...toilet