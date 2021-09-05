2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $175,000

Move right into this beautiful low maintenance Brick Ranch with huge extra deep 2.5 car garage. This Home has a great floor plan including a Spacious Living room, 2 good sized bedrooms with a 3rd bedroom-possibilities on the lower level, large updated eat-in kitchen, with Granite Counters and SS Appliances, updated main bathroom, Finished Basement with Fabulous Man Cave and Theater room and additional half bath. All the hard work has been done: Newer roof, windows, hot water heater, fence, furnace and central air! Great for new families or empty-nesters looking to downsize. Easy access to Hwy 11 means a straight shot to shopping and restaurants and the Interstate.