2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $174,900

Here is a beautiful Colonial 2 bed 2 bath with a partial finished dry basement. All appliances are included! Newer A/C, natural Fireplace, Bay window in living room, Balcony off the back, Cedar Shake roof, Walk in closets in each bedroom, Duct cleaning was done 3 months ago, and much much more!! You also have a nice 3 seasons room.Come and take a look before its gone!!!(Professional pictures coming Wednesday!!