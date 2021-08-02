You'll fall in love with the character and charm of this well maintained southside home. This 2 bedroom, all brick, ranch home is situated on a double lot conveniently located close to everything. From the Maple floors ,living room fireplace, knotty pine walls to the leaded glass- built in, there is quality and charm not often found anymore. This home has a generous sized kitchen with SS appliances, eat in dinette, large living room with fireplace, and two bonus rooms in the semi-finished basement. Outside is a nice sized yard with mature trees, garden shed and beautiful landscaping. Lets not forget about the attached garage for your convenience. Do yourself a favor and schedule a showing!
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sold both cocaine and heroin and robbed a buyer after a failed drug deal.
RACINE — Two people are facing charges after allegedly being found with cocaine, marijuana and MDMA in their car.
Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the city's public health administrator, is following updated guidance from the CDC to start wearing masks again in indoor areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.
RACINE — Patrick Prabhu, co-owner of Travelodge by Wyndham Water’s Edge Hotel, has his eyes set on making his hotel the No. 1 destination spot…
An idea that began as a Facebook discussion topic — allowing ATVs and golf carts on the streets in Union Grove — has caught the attention of village officials, who are considering passing an ordinance to make it happen.
RACINE — Beginning Sept. 1, Racine Unified School District students will be back in the classroom full time, with a masks-optional and a virtu…
CALEDONIA — As Wednesday’s scheduled public information meeting about the possibility of a youth detention facility in Caledonia approaches, l…
RACINE — There is an estimated $60,000 in damage, but no injuries, after a residential fire on Yout Street on Saturday morning, the Racine Fir…
Defense raises serious issues with testimony of RPD investigator.