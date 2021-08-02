2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $159,900

You'll fall in love with the character and charm of this well maintained southside home. This 2 bedroom, all brick, ranch home is situated on a double lot conveniently located close to everything. From the Maple floors ,living room fireplace, knotty pine walls to the leaded glass- built in, there is quality and charm not often found anymore. This home has a generous sized kitchen with SS appliances, eat in dinette, large living room with fireplace, and two bonus rooms in the semi-finished basement. Outside is a nice sized yard with mature trees, garden shed and beautiful landscaping. Lets not forget about the attached garage for your convenience. Do yourself a favor and schedule a showing!