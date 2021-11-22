 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $159,900

2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $159,900

Beautiful one of a kind brick ranch. New paint, new carpet, updated electrical, finished basement(Man-Cave). Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Remodeled kitchen and cabinets. Large basement laundry and large utility room for storage or workspace. Private backyard great for grilling and entertaining. Wonderful neighborhood. Very close to great schools and shopping.

