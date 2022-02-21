 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $158,900

2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $158,900

Cute and cozy, completely renovated 2 bedroom ranch in Racine! Updated kitchen with new cabinets, countertops and SS appliances. Main floor laundry, two nice size bedrooms with neutral decor throughout. Updated bathroom! Nice size back yard ready for entertaining! Nothing to do but move in! Schedule your showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News