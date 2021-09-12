 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $145,000

Move in ready north-side ranch! 2 bedroom 1 bath hardwood floors throughout. Large living room and eat in kitchen with appliances included. Lower level could be finished for more living space. Partially fenced yard and a 1.5 car garage.Close to parks, schools, restaurants and within blocks of Lake Michigan.

