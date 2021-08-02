This beautiful ranch home is awaiting its new owner(s) to just move right in ! Feel right at home with an updated kitchen with new appliances and an updated bathroom. This home has been freshly painted throughout the interior and exterior. Bring your ideas for a clean and dry basement ready to be finished for additional space! New windows throughout, furnace (2006), New interior doors, New Flooring throughout main level. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to call this home.
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $142,500
