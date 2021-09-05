2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $140,000

YOUR SEARCH IS OVER! This gem is FRESHLY PAINTED and ready for you to move right in. SPACIOUS 2 bedroom home with HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout. ALL APPLIANCES are INCLUDED, creating an effortless transition into your new home. The LARGE KITCHEN and ABUNDANCE of CLOSET SPACE is a rare find. Need more space? Not to worry! The PARTIALLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL offers a wide variety of POSSIBILITIES. Still not enough? The 1.5 CAR GARAGE is just the cherry on top! Let's get you in your new home today!