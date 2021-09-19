 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $140,000

2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $140,000

2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $140,000

Adorable & Affordable 2 bedroom South side ranch. Brand new front deck on the front. Roof on the house & garage was replaced in 2014. New furnace & AC in 2020. New carpet throughout. Freshly painted inside & out. 2 car 20x20 detached garage. Patio. Partially fenced yard.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News