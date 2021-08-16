 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $139,900

3 bedroom ranch close to 2 City Parks. Situated on a spacious city lot, this home features an eat-in kitchen, a large living room big enough to add a dining area, 2 bedrooms and HARD WOOD FLOORS throughout. Windows in the front room and front bedroom were replaced about 6 years ago; hot water heated replaced in 2019 and microwave is brand new. Lower level has rec. room plus an additional room (perfect for a den, office, craft room or as a 3rd bedroom), and a 3/4 bath. Outside you'll love the backyard with easily maintained gardens along the fence and a large shed for all of our gardening tools, lawnmower, etc. The garage is extra deep for additional storage and the driveway has plenty of room for additional parking. This has been a non-smoking house for 14 years. Come See!

