 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $139,900

2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $139,900

Adorable and amazing home in Johnson Elementary school district. Fenced in yard, 2 car garage, and enclosed 3 seasons porch are just a few of this homes great qualities. Freshly painted throughout and new carpet in the bedrooms. Newer furnace and A/C units

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News