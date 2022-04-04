2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $137,000

Nice Ranch! New flooring throughout, fresh paint, 3 new windows and very well kept. Fenced in driveway and big back yard. High Ceiling basement. Newer Hot Water Heater. Good, Clean and Responsible Tenants. Rents at $750 on a 1yr lease, but could rent for more and always on TIME. Best if sold to Investors not Owner Occupants since lease expires until 01/01/23 and Tenants would like to stay until their lease expires.