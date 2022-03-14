 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $134,900

Move in Ready! Charming 2-bedroom stairless ranch in quiet neighborhood. Many updates include newer floor in living room and bedrooms. vinyl windows, updated circuit panel, front and back decks for summer lounging and fenced in yard. Pull down attic for extra storage.

